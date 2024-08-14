Deltec Asset Management LLC Sells 3,000 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Deltec Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Vale by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,315,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $195,319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224,756 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vale by 4.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,269,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,561,000 after purchasing an additional 485,702 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC increased its holdings in Vale by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 10,837,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,876,000 after buying an additional 75,726 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Vale by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 9,399,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,082,000 after buying an additional 705,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda increased its holdings in Vale by 1,422.7% during the fourth quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 8,586,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,175,000 after buying an additional 8,022,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VALE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Vale from $18.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. BNP Paribas raised shares of Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Wolfe Research cut shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Vale from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.72.

Vale Stock Performance

Vale stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.16. The stock had a trading volume of 39,595,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,367,223. Vale S.A. has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $16.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Vale Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a $0.3698 dividend. This is a boost from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32. This represents a yield of 12.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. Vale’s payout ratio is currently 82.32%.

About Vale

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

