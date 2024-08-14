Deltec Asset Management LLC Sells 4,000 Shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Deltec Asset Management LLC cut its position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 66,500 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 571.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,888 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,862 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 20,555.6% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,098 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th.

Itaú Unibanco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ITUB traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.71. The company had a trading volume of 30,040,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,494,994. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 1 year low of $5.12 and a 1 year high of $7.27. The company has a market capitalization of $65.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.97.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $16.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.72 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 11.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Itaú Unibanco Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.0031 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.05%.

About Itaú Unibanco

(Free Report)

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

Featured Articles

