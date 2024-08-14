Deltec Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ)

Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 65,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SUZ. Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Suzano in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,760,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Suzano by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 647,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,278,000 after purchasing an additional 198,068 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Suzano during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,640,000. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Suzano during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,097,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda lifted its holdings in Suzano by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 760,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,645,000 after purchasing an additional 74,159 shares during the last quarter. 2.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Suzano alerts:

Suzano Price Performance

Shares of SUZ traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 849,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,975,849. Suzano S.A. has a one year low of $8.78 and a one year high of $12.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Suzano from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SUZ

Suzano Company Profile

(Free Report)

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, and market and fluff pulps; and lignin. It also engages in the research, development, and production of biofuel; operation of port terminals; power generation and distribution business; commercialization of equipment and parts; industrialization, commercialization, and exporting of pulp and standing wood; road freight transport; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of paper and computer materials.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Suzano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suzano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.