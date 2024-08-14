DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 1,172,249 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the previous session’s volume of 3,169,861 shares.The stock last traded at $25.08 and had previously closed at $24.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XRAY has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price (down previously from $35.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.44.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.69 and a 200 day moving average of $29.44.

DENTSPLY SIRONA last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 4.75% and a positive return on equity of 11.86%. The business had revenue of $984.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is -145.45%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gregory T. Lucier bought 3,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.95 per share, with a total value of $99,977.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,374 shares in the company, valued at $1,631,553.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Continental Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter valued at $772,000. QVIDTVM Management LLC increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. QVIDTVM Management LLC now owns 261,063 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,503,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 30,169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 674,970 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,814,000 after buying an additional 293,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter valued at $256,000. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

