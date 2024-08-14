Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Upgrades Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) to Buy

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $1,025.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $725.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.89% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LLY. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $913.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $945.35.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $907.95 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $873.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $800.31. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $516.57 and a 1 year high of $966.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $862.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.72, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.41.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total transaction of $614,602.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,842,821.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total transaction of $614,602.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,842,821.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Johna Norton sold 7,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.38, for a total value of $5,781,545.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,835,194.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,214,704 shares of company stock worth $1,066,841,316 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 21,390.6% in the second quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 13,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,453,000 after buying an additional 13,690 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 120,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,919,000 after purchasing an additional 8,246 shares in the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 41,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,559,000 after purchasing an additional 5,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

