DFDS A/S (OTCMKTS:DFDDF) Short Interest Up 89.1% in July

DFDS A/S (OTCMKTS:DFDDF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, a growth of 89.1% from the July 15th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

DFDS A/S Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DFDDF remained flat at $38.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.10. DFDS A/S has a fifty-two week low of $38.10 and a fifty-two week high of $38.10.

Get DFDS A/S alerts:

About DFDS A/S

(Get Free Report)

See Also

DFDS A/S provides logistics solutions in Denmark and internationally. The company operates through Ferry and Logistics divisions. The Ferry division operates ferry routes in and around Europe transporting freight units, primarily trailers and passengers, as well as offers port terminal services. This division provides ferry services primarily to forwarders and hauliers, as well as manufacturers of heavy industrial goods, such as automotive, cold chain, FMCG and retailers, construction, refuse derived fuel and waste, forest products, metals, and chemicals; and operates mini cruises, and business and corporate events.

Receive News & Ratings for DFDS A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DFDS A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.