DHT Holdings, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 (NYSE:DHT)

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the shipping company on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd.

DHT has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.2% per year over the last three years. DHT has a dividend payout ratio of 52.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect DHT to earn $1.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.2%.

DHT Stock Performance

DHT stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.85. The stock had a trading volume of 941,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,853,895. DHT has a 12 month low of $8.60 and a 12 month high of $12.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of -0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHT ( NYSE:DHT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $103.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.75 million. DHT had a net margin of 29.58% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The company’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that DHT will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on DHT from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DHT has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. The company also offers technical management services. As of March 15, 2024, it had a fleet of 24 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

See Also

