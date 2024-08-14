Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH) Trading 5.9% Higher

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) shot up 5.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.24 and last traded at $28.03. 56,733 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 192,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.47.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DNTH. Baird R W upgraded shares of Dianthus Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Lifesci Capital raised shares of Dianthus Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from $34.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.71.

The company has a market capitalization of $836.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.22.

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.63 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNTH. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $265,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Dianthus Therapeutics by 38.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 8,473 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Dianthus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $832,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Dianthus Therapeutics by 860.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 72,509 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Dianthus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

