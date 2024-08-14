DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.59.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DBRG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down from $21.00) on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a report on Tuesday, June 18th.
View Our Latest Research Report on DBRG
Institutional Investors Weigh In On DigitalBridge Group
DigitalBridge Group Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of DBRG opened at $12.38 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.00. DigitalBridge Group has a 52-week low of $12.12 and a 52-week high of $20.99.
DigitalBridge Group Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.58%.
About DigitalBridge Group
DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than DigitalBridge Group
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Buy On Holdings Stock Before the Market Catches Its Second Wind?
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- 3 High-Potential Stocks That Could Turn Into Multi-Baggers
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- CEO Swap: Starbucks Surges 22% on Hiring New CEO From Chipotle
Receive News & Ratings for DigitalBridge Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalBridge Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.