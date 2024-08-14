Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF) Shares Acquired by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 270.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,558 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,649 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF worth $3,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFCF. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $70,181,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,135,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 126.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,249,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,925,000 after buying an additional 698,338 shares during the last quarter. Grunden Financial Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,615,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,185,000.

NYSEARCA DFCF traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,174. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.98 and a 200 day moving average of $41.74. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $39.48 and a twelve month high of $42.98.

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

