Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Position Raised by Gemmer Asset Management LLC

Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF comprises 0.9% of Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $8,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,700,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,982,000 after buying an additional 910,252 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,013,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,536,000 after acquiring an additional 400,077 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,703,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,544,000 after purchasing an additional 331,784 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,325,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,629,000 after purchasing an additional 68,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,157,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,527,000 after purchasing an additional 53,063 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,727. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $48.66 and a twelve month high of $66.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.42.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

