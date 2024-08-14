Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 30,001,467 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the previous session’s volume of 69,672,195 shares.The stock last traded at $34.54 and had previously closed at $35.28.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.43. The firm has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.08 and a beta of 5.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,683,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,002,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 125.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 6,691 shares during the period.

About Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

