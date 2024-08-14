Diversified Energy (NYSE:DEC) Shares Gap Down to $14.09

Diversified Energy Company PLC (NYSE:DEC – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.09, but opened at $13.75. Diversified Energy shares last traded at $13.71, with a volume of 44,515 shares.

Separately, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Diversified Energy from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.

The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.54.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DEC. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Diversified Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Fund 1 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Diversified Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. purchased a new position in Diversified Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Diversified Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diversified Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $189,000. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

