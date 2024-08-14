Diversified Trust Co Boosts Holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,552 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Tenable were worth $755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tenable by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,543,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,018,000 after purchasing an additional 32,535 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,452,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,085,000 after acquiring an additional 680,477 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,491,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,575,000 after acquiring an additional 585,559 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,038,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,937,000 after acquiring an additional 16,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,591,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,650,000 after acquiring an additional 593,529 shares in the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tenable alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TENB shares. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Tenable in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Westpark Capital lowered shares of Tenable from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenable has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Tenable Stock Performance

Shares of TENB stock traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $41.52. The stock had a trading volume of 46,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,513. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.34 and a beta of 0.86. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.85 and a 1 year high of $53.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.15.

Insider Transactions at Tenable

In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $1,908,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,484,628.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 40,000 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $1,908,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,356 shares in the company, valued at $18,484,628.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 2,813 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total value of $123,096.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 260,955 shares in the company, valued at $11,419,390.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,132 shares of company stock worth $2,957,983 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization's IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.