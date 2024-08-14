Diversified Trust Co Buys 3,738 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 30.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,947 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,738 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 1,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.3% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on IBM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.93.

Shares of IBM stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $191.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,356,714. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $135.87 and a 1-year high of $199.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $179.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.86. The company has a market capitalization of $175.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.27. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.59% and a net margin of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $15.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.65%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

