Diversified Trust Co Buys 635 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,845 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $2,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the first quarter valued at $28,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1,153.8% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on VEEV. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $203.00 to $197.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.33, for a total value of $2,764,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,546,713.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Veeva Systems Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Veeva Systems stock traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $190.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,127. The company has a market capitalization of $30.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.80. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.72 and a 52 week high of $236.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.07.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $650.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.73 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.