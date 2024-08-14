Diversified Trust Co Has $633,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 26.5% in the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 84,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,636,000 after buying an additional 17,665 shares during the last quarter. Maia Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $9,903,000. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $282,000. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 8,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 16,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

EFG stock traded up $2.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.80. The company had a trading volume of 821,757 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.92. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81. The stock has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

