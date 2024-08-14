Diversified Trust Co Has $855,000 Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 960.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 241.2% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 58 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on NOC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $474.00 to $575.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $565.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $477.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $467.00 to $509.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $521.33.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOC traded up $3.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $506.16. 27,196 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 960,768. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $414.56 and a 1-year high of $507.12. The company has a market capitalization of $74.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $449.12 and its 200-day moving average is $457.32.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.43. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 25.44%. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $695,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.56, for a total transaction of $663,330.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,225,917.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $695,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,317,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Articles

