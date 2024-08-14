Diversified Trust Co Increases Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $1,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter worth approximately $408,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 138.1% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,495,000. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

WTW traded up $3.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $277.99. 16,450 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,714. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12-month low of $195.29 and a 12-month high of $286.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $264.64. The company has a market cap of $28.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.73.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 16.97%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WTW. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $318.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $272.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $315.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $297.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.21.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

(Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

Featured Stories

