Diversified Trust Co Invests $2.18 Million in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 95,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,180,000. Diversified Trust Co owned 0.06% of Huntsman at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HUN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Huntsman by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,214,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $256,681,000 after purchasing an additional 210,754 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Huntsman by 1.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,560,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,776,000 after purchasing an additional 88,635 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Huntsman by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,151,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359,437 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Huntsman by 753.2% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,867,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531,800 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Huntsman by 9.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,408,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,697,000 after purchasing an additional 203,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HUN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Huntsman from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Huntsman from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Huntsman from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Huntsman from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.56.

Huntsman Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HUN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.40. 105,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,925,218. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.21 and a beta of 1.01. Huntsman Co. has a twelve month low of $19.91 and a twelve month high of $28.36.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Huntsman had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntsman Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently -192.31%.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

