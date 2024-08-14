Diversified Trust Co Invests $725,000 in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $725,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 147.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 20,023 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Essent Group by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Essent Group by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC raised its position in shares of Essent Group by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 5,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Essent Group by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 177,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,542,000 after purchasing an additional 49,393 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Essent Group

In other news, Director Roy James Kasmar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $294,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,596,103.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Vijay Bhasin sold 11,188 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total transaction of $672,846.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 199,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,989,450.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roy James Kasmar sold 5,000 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $294,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,596,103.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Price Performance

Shares of Essent Group stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $59.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,965. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.13. Essent Group Ltd. has a one year low of $45.63 and a one year high of $64.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.11.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.23. Essent Group had a net margin of 61.40% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $272.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essent Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on ESNT. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essent Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.33.

Essent Group Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

