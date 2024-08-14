Diversified Trust Co Purchases 330 Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,699,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,228,000 after purchasing an additional 221,507 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 34.0% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,438,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,484,000 after buying an additional 364,720 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,136,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,736,000 after acquiring an additional 47,457 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 837,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,782,000 after acquiring an additional 40,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares Stock Down 0.8 %

ServisFirst Bancshares stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.87. 1,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,056. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.89. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.21 and a 52-week high of $82.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.72.

ServisFirst Bancshares Dividend Announcement

ServisFirst Bancshares ( NYSE:SFBS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $114.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.80 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 21.25%. On average, research analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SFBS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Hovde Group boosted their price objective on ServisFirst Bancshares from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on ServisFirst Bancshares from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

