Diversified Trust Co Raises Stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 527.8% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agilent Technologies Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE A traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.32. 38,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,753,478. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.15. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.80 and a 12-month high of $155.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $132.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.05.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The medical research company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.84% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.236 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $1,999,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,486 shares in the company, valued at $6,595,494.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $1,999,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,595,494.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $254,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,274,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,916 shares of company stock worth $2,527,860 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research cut Agilent Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $147.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.06.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

