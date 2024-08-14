Diversified Trust Co Raises Stock Position in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,110 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Rapid7 by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,409,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,668,000 after buying an additional 1,124,429 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the 4th quarter worth about $37,790,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Rapid7 by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,254,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,512,000 after purchasing an additional 397,968 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Rapid7 by 7,688.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 165,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,141,000 after purchasing an additional 163,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in Rapid7 by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,410,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,514,000 after purchasing an additional 160,531 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Rapid7 Stock Performance

Shares of RPD stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.67. 17,249 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 917,124. Rapid7, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.94 and a 52-week high of $61.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 5.64% and a negative return on equity of 67.88%. The company had revenue of $207.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Rapid7’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rapid7, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RPD shares. KeyCorp raised Rapid7 to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $65.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RPD

About Rapid7

(Free Report)

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.