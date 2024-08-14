Diversified Trust Co Sells 1,108 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Diversified Trust Co cut its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,767 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,108 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 622.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 253 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 371.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 264 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 65.6% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 452 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 408.9% in the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 458 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.60. 374,180 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,888,742. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.49. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.72 and a 1-year high of $128.79.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.20. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 17.99%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.70%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KKR. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $144.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.77.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $218,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,133,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,501,375.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc purchased 1,956,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.56 per share, with a total value of $50,000,011.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,688,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,641,076.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $218,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,133,123 shares in the company, valued at $413,501,375.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

