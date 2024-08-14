Diversified Trust Co Sells 126 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Diversified Trust Co cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MDY. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter worth $38,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 68.2% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 74 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Security National Bank bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $538.64. 105,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 882,301. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $424.22 and a 12 month high of $574.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $541.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $535.66.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

