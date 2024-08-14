Diversified Trust Co Sells 4,085 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Diversified Trust Co trimmed its position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 34.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,085 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Toro were worth $737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TTC. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Toro by 1,204.8% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Toro by 2,057.1% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Toro in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Toro in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Toro by 522.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total transaction of $1,903,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,705,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Toro Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TTC traded up $0.79 on Wednesday, reaching $89.00. 91,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 879,657. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.93 and a 200-day moving average of $90.58. The Toro Company has a twelve month low of $77.15 and a twelve month high of $104.23. The company has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.89 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Toro had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 25.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toro Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is 56.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Toro from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.75.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

