Djerriwarrh Investments Limited (ASX:DJW) Insider Acquires A$30,700.00 in Stock

Djerriwarrh Investments Limited (ASX:DJW – Get Free Report) insider Robert Freeman bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$3.07 ($2.02) per share, with a total value of A$30,700.00 ($20,197.37).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33.

Djerriwarrh Investments Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, August 25th. Investors of record on Sunday, August 25th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This is a boost from Djerriwarrh Investments’s previous Final dividend of $0.08. This represents a yield of 2.53%. Djerriwarrh Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

About Djerriwarrh Investments

Djerriwarrh Investments Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in public equity markets of Australia. The firm invests in diversified portfolio of Australian equities. Djerriwarrh Investments Limited was founded in November 1989 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

