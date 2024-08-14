DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19, Yahoo Finance reports. DoubleDown Interactive had a net margin of 33.51% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The business had revenue of $88.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.87 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS.

DoubleDown Interactive Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of DDI traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.14. 67,434 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,252. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.76. DoubleDown Interactive has a twelve month low of $6.95 and a twelve month high of $15.96. The company has a market cap of $601.57 million, a P/E ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised their price target on DoubleDown Interactive from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of DoubleDown Interactive from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of DoubleDown Interactive from $14.75 to $16.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of DoubleDown Interactive in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

About DoubleDown Interactive

DoubleDown Interactive Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of casual games and mobile applications in South Korea. It publishes digital gaming content on mobile and web platforms. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and cash me out games, as well as sells in-game virtual chips.

