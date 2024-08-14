DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Short Interest Update

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a growth of 165.2% from the July 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

DSV A/S Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DSDVY traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,049. DSV A/S has a 12-month low of $67.23 and a 12-month high of $98.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. DSV A/S had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that DSV A/S will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

DSV A/S Company Profile

DSV A/S offers transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company provides air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

