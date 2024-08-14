DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Sunday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on DTE. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $116.00 to $111.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a sector outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $119.30.

NYSE:DTE opened at $121.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.69. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $90.14 and a fifty-two week high of $126.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.59.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 12.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at DTE Energy

In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,198 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.61, for a total transaction of $139,698.78. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,271 shares in the company, valued at $498,041.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Vice Chairman Trevor F. Lauer sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total value of $402,745.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,843,788.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.61, for a total transaction of $139,698.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,041.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DTE Energy

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 233.6% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 7,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 5,014 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in DTE Energy by 319.6% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 10,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 7,709 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in DTE Energy by 3.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. ASB Consultores LLC raised its stake in DTE Energy by 4.9% during the second quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in DTE Energy by 17.8% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 449,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,953,000 after purchasing an additional 68,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

