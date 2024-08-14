DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. reduced its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 54,821 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $10,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 95.8% in the second quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 3,895 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. First Community Trust NA raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 1,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 236.8% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 28,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of DD traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $78.83. 1,065,640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,745,129. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.14 and a twelve month high of $85.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.34.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 6.31%. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 185.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on DD shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised DuPont de Nemours from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DD

About DuPont de Nemours

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.