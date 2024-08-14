easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Short Interest Down 51.0% in July

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 51.0% from the July 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
easyJet Price Performance
OTCMKTS:ESYJY traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.48. 1,225 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,772. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.44. easyJet has a 12-month low of $4.24 and a 12-month high of $7.36.
About easyJet
