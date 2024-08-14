Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,500 shares, a growth of 279.7% from the July 15th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETG. Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 47.6% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 1,122,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,487,000 after purchasing an additional 362,267 shares during the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $6,015,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 454,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,772,000 after acquiring an additional 159,324 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,390,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,783,000 after purchasing an additional 121,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow State Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $957,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:ETG traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $18.32. 103,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,708. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.12. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a 52 week low of $14.08 and a 52 week high of $19.40.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Announces Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.1293 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.47%.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

