eCash (XEC) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $626.09 Million

eCash (XEC) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 13th. One eCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, eCash has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar. eCash has a total market capitalization of $626.09 million and approximately $7.73 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60,596.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $350.41 or 0.00578272 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.92 or 0.00036174 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.94 or 0.00072519 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000125 BTC.

eCash (CRYPTO:XEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,742,673,423,091 coins and its circulating supply is 19,742,657,798,091 coins. eCash’s official website is e.cash. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

