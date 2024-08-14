Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Receives $41.80 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.80.

EPC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Edgewell Personal Care Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 32,900.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EPC opened at $36.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.35 and a 200 day moving average of $38.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.84. Edgewell Personal Care has a one year low of $33.71 and a one year high of $41.50.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.67 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edgewell Personal Care Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is 25.10%.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

