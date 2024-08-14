Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Sets New 1-Year High at $27.17

Shares of Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$27.17 and last traded at C$26.23, with a volume of 45209 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$25.81.

Several brokerages recently commented on EFN. CIBC boosted their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Element Fleet Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$29.75.

The company has a market cap of C$10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 8.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$25.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$23.54.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The financial services provider reported C$0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$353.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$333.85 million. Element Fleet Management had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 23.30%. On average, analysts predict that Element Fleet Management Corp. will post 1.5701107 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer James Halliday sold 32,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.00, for a total value of C$817,500.00. In other Element Fleet Management news, Senior Officer William Sutherland purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$24.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,594.00. Also, Senior Officer James Halliday sold 32,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.00, for a total value of C$817,500.00. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 5,550 shares of company stock worth $132,034 and sold 68,974 shares worth $1,716,749. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers end-to-end fleet cars, trucks, and material handling support equipment acquisition; and end-to-end electric vehicle fleet including fleet planning, charging infrastructure solutions, acquisition, financing, maintenance, and remarketing.

