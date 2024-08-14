Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Sold by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. reduced its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 12.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ELV. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.76, for a total transaction of $154,561.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,926,213.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.76, for a total value of $154,561.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,926,213.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gail Boudreaux sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.98, for a total transaction of $17,033,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,478,674.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,058 shares of company stock valued at $17,588,116. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.
Elevance Health Stock Up 1.1 %
Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.99 by $0.13. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $43.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Elevance Health Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.64%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ELV shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $621.00 to $611.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Baird R W raised Elevance Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $600.00 to $593.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Elevance Health from $628.00 to $631.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $530.00 price target (down previously from $646.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $604.29.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on ELV
Elevance Health Company Profile
Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Elevance Health
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- How to Invest in Mutual Funds
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Chipotle Mexican Grill: Take a Bite of This Smoking Hot Deal
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Why O’Reilly Automotive Stock Could Be a Long-Term Winner
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.