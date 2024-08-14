Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Trading Up 2.7% After Analyst Upgrade

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) shot up 2.7% on Wednesday after Berenberg Bank raised their price target on the stock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. Eli Lilly and Company traded as high as $934.00 and last traded at $932.94. 1,109,742 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 3,085,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $908.05.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective (up from $892.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $725.00 to $1,025.00 in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $885.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $855.00 to $884.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $948.29.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Eli Lilly and Company
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,745,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,592,709,000 after buying an additional 1,133,810 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,949,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,709,466,000 after acquiring an additional 89,720 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth $5,992,890,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 6.0% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,031,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,248,210,000 after purchasing an additional 453,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 5.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,972,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,424,243,000 after purchasing an additional 335,560 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $879.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $873.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $800.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.
Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.58%.
About Eli Lilly and Company
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Eli Lilly and Company
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Brinker International’s Price Dip is an Appetizing Entry Point
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- 3 Stocks That Could Beat the September Blues
- What is a Dividend King?
- Canopy Growth Stock: Can It Sustain Recent Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.