Enbridge Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.92 (TSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.915 per share on Sunday, September 1st. This represents a $3.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

Shares of TSE ENB opened at C$54.00 on Wednesday. Enbridge has a fifty-two week low of C$42.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$54.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$115.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.31, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$49.79 and a 200-day moving average of C$48.81.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ENB shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Enbridge from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$53.40.

In other Enbridge news, Director Steven Walter Williams acquired 18,600 shares of Enbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$53.74 per share, with a total value of C$999,564.00. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

