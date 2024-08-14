Endeavour Silver Corp. Expected to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share (TSE:EDR)

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR – Free Report) (NYSE:EXK) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 7th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes anticipates that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Endeavour Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Endeavour Silver’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

EDR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC lifted their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$5.50 to C$7.50 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Endeavour Silver Price Performance

Shares of TSE EDR opened at C$3.96 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$5.35 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.04. The stock has a market cap of C$951.75 million, a PE ratio of -396.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.02. Endeavour Silver has a fifty-two week low of C$1.94 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.87.

Insider Transactions at Endeavour Silver

In related news, Senior Officer Elizabeth Kathryn Senez sold 8,000 shares of Endeavour Silver stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.50, for a total value of C$52,000.00. In related news, Senior Officer Elizabeth Kathryn Senez sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.50, for a total transaction of C$52,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Dale Mah sold 41,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.22, for a total value of C$215,905.14. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 201,900 shares of company stock worth $1,202,700. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.