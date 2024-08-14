Enegra (EGX) Trading 0% Higher Over Last 7 Days (EGX)

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 14th. Enegra (EGX) has a market cap of $17.04 billion and approximately $371,823.79 worth of Enegra (EGX) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enegra (EGX) token can currently be bought for $200.50 or 0.00336716 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Enegra (EGX) has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Enegra (EGX) alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000022 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) Profile

Enegra (EGX) was first traded on August 2nd, 2019. Enegra (EGX)’s total supply is 87,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,978,934 tokens. The Reddit community for Enegra (EGX) is https://reddit.com/r/enegra. Enegra (EGX)’s official message board is www.medium.com/enegra. Enegra (EGX)’s official website is www.enegragroup.com. Enegra (EGX)’s official Twitter account is @enegragroup.

Enegra (EGX) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Enegra (EGX) (EGX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Polygon platform. Enegra (EGX) has a current supply of 87,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Enegra (EGX) is 200.89090302 USD and is up 0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $362,632.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.enegragroup.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enegra (EGX) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enegra (EGX) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enegra (EGX) using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Enegra (EGX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enegra (EGX) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.