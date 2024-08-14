enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGNW) Short Interest Up 250.0% in July

enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGNW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 250.0% from the July 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

enGene Stock Down 6.7 %

Shares of enGene stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $0.90. 4,211 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,588. enGene has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $6.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.31 and a 200 day moving average of $2.87.

Get enGene alerts:

enGene Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

enGene Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary enGene, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops genetic medicines through the delivery of therapeutics to mucosal tissues and other organs. Its lead product candidate is EG-70 (detalimogene voraplasmid), which is a non-viral immunotherapy to treat non-muscle invasive bladder cancer patients with carcinoma-in-situ (Cis), who are unresponsive to treatment with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin.

Receive News & Ratings for enGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for enGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.