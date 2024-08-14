enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGNW) Short Interest Up 250.0% in July

enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGNW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 250.0% from the July 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
enGene Stock Down 6.7 %
Shares of enGene stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $0.90. 4,211 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,588. enGene has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $6.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.31 and a 200 day moving average of $2.87.
enGene Company Profile
