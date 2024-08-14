Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN) Shares Gap Up to $21.52

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.52, but opened at $22.44. Enliven Therapeutics shares last traded at $21.86, with a volume of 1,506 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ELVN. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Enliven Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Baird R W raised shares of Enliven Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th.

Get Enliven Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Enliven Therapeutics

Enliven Therapeutics Trading Up 0.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.01.

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Benjamin Hohl sold 991 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $27,282.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Benjamin Hohl sold 991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $27,282.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Samuel Kintz sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total value of $278,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,156,968 shares of company stock valued at $25,934,895. Corporate insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enliven Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Enliven Therapeutics by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 67.0% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 3,189 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Enliven Therapeutics by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

About Enliven Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enliven Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enliven Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.