Envoy Medical (NASDAQ:COCH) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Envoy Medical (NASDAQ:COCH – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08 million.

Shares of NASDAQ COCH traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.65. The stock had a trading volume of 9,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,790. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.31. Envoy Medical has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $11.72.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets began coverage on Envoy Medical in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company.

Envoy Medical, Inc, a hearing health company, provides medical technologies for the hearing loss spectrum. Its products include personal sound amplification devices; hearing aids; Esteem fully implanted active middle ear implants; auditory osseointegrated implants; and Acclaim cochlear implants. The company was formerly known as Envoy Medical Corporation and changed its name to Envoy Medical, Inc in September 2023.

