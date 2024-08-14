EQT (NYSE:EQT) Shares Down 0.4%

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $31.01 and last traded at $31.02. 1,636,966 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 7,192,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank upped their target price on EQT from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on EQT from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised EQT to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.78.

EQT Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.95.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.12. EQT had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $952.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.65%.

Insider Activity at EQT

In related news, insider Lesley Evancho sold 46,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $1,935,840.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,642,900.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other EQT news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total value of $1,425,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 456,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,602,402.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lesley Evancho sold 46,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $1,935,840.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,884 shares in the company, valued at $6,642,900.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of EQT by 149.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 998 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of EQT by 936.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 90.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

Featured Stories

