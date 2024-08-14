Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Blue Owl Capital Co.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:OBDC)

Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Blue Owl Capital in a research report issued on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley analyst B. Rowe expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Blue Owl Capital’s current full-year earnings is $1.88 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Blue Owl Capital’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Monday. Raymond James lowered Blue Owl Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $15.50 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Blue Owl Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of Blue Owl Capital stock opened at $14.32 on Monday. Blue Owl Capital has a 1 year low of $12.99 and a 1 year high of $16.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.53. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 5.5% during the first quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 2.7% during the second quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 0.7% during the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 120,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 44,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 24,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. 42.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is presently 74.75%.

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

