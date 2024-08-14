Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Kymera Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kymera Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 7th. Leerink Partnrs analyst T. Smith now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.88) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.82). The consensus estimate for Kymera Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.86) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Kymera Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.08) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.55) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.22) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($4.09) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($2.86) EPS.

KYMR has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.80.

Kymera Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of KYMR stock opened at $43.00 on Monday. Kymera Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $48.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.30. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -17.13 and a beta of 2.22.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.10. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.92% and a negative net margin of 194.67%. The business had revenue of $25.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.67) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,335,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,848,000 after purchasing an additional 278,287 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,997,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,778,000 after acquiring an additional 72,351 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $792,000. BVF Inc. IL boosted its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 5,161,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,419,000 after acquiring an additional 422,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $17,122,000.

Insider Transactions at Kymera Therapeutics

In other news, Director Bruce Booth sold 16,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total value of $593,433.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 803,792 shares in the company, valued at $28,494,426.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Joanna Horobin sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total value of $280,415.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce Booth sold 16,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total value of $593,433.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 803,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,494,426.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 502,345 shares of company stock worth $19,279,932. 15.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

Featured Stories

