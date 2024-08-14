Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Potbelly Co.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:PBPB)

Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair upped their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Potbelly in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, August 9th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.25. The consensus estimate for Potbelly’s current full-year earnings is $0.17 per share.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Potbelly had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 36.44%. The company had revenue of $119.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PBPB. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Potbelly in a research note on Monday. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Potbelly from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.33.

Potbelly Price Performance

NASDAQ PBPB opened at $7.69 on Monday. Potbelly has a 12 month low of $6.28 and a 12 month high of $14.36. The stock has a market cap of $229.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.08 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Potbelly

In related news, major shareholder Nierenberg Investment Manageme acquired 23,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.62 per share, with a total value of $154,868.28. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,561,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,340,340.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders purchased a total of 71,780 shares of company stock valued at $473,829 in the last three months. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PBPB. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Potbelly in the first quarter valued at $5,820,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 224.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 300,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 208,170 shares in the last quarter. Western Standard LLC purchased a new position in shares of Potbelly in the first quarter valued at $2,208,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 152.1% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 293,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 177,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 17.7% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,011,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,121,000 after purchasing an additional 152,200 shares in the last quarter. 72.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Potbelly Company Profile

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops in the United States. The company was formerly known as Potbelly Sandwich Works, Inc and changed its name to Potbelly Corporation in 2002. Potbelly Corporation was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

