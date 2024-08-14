Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for RumbleOn, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:RMBL)

RumbleOn, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for RumbleOn in a research report issued on Thursday, August 8th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.20). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for RumbleOn’s current full-year earnings is ($0.50) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for RumbleOn’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Get RumbleOn alerts:

RumbleOn (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). RumbleOn had a negative return on equity of 82.79% and a negative net margin of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $336.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share.

RumbleOn Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RumbleOn

NASDAQ RMBL opened at $3.53 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.57. RumbleOn has a 12-month low of $3.13 and a 12-month high of $8.84. The firm has a market cap of $124.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in RumbleOn during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of RumbleOn by 3,910.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 19,279 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of RumbleOn in the first quarter worth $90,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in RumbleOn by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 7,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in RumbleOn during the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Institutional investors own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

About RumbleOn

(Get Free Report)

RumbleOn, Inc primarily operates as a powersports retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Vehicle Transportation Services. The Powersports segment provides new and pre-owned motorcycles, all-terrain vehicles, utility terrain or side-by-side vehicles, personal watercraft, snowmobiles, and other powersports products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RumbleOn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RumbleOn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.